Manchester man pleads guilty to fleeing accident that led to man's death

MANCHESTER - A Manchester man who was picking up free furniture in the Whiting section of the township last April and was accused of backing into the man giving the items away, killing him, has admitted to knowingly leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death.

Kevin Noonan, 63, pleaded guilty Monday at the Ocean County Courthouse to two related counts in the incident.

The prosecutor’s office is expected to seek a prison term of six years at Noonan’s sentencing, scheduled for April 1 before Superior Court Judge Lisa A. Puglisi.

Manchester police went to Yorktowne Parkway in Whiting about 3:45 p.m. on April 13 after a report of a pedestrian being struck by a motor vehicle.

Officers found Jack Gotfried, 69, lying in the road with severe injuries to his lower body, Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer said in a statement.

Gotfried was flown to Jersey Shore University Medical Center in Neptune where he died of his injuries.

DataUniverse update: What NJ employees made $4 million last year?

The prosecutor's office and Manchester police later found that Noonan went to Gotfried's home to pick up free furniture. While Gotfried was loading the furniture onto Noonan's vehicle, Noonan backed up in reverse at a high speed, pinning Gotfried between the vehicle and a truck parked in front of the home, Billhimer said.

Noonan fled the scene of the accident, leaving Gotfried in the road, Billhimer said.

Shortly after the accident, Noonan was seen walking on Western Avenue in Lacey and arrested by a detective with the prosecutor's office.

He has been held at Ocean County Jail in Toms River since then, according to jail records.

Ken Serrano covers crime, breaking news, investigations and local issues. Reach him at kserrano@gannettnj.com.

This article originally appeared on Asbury Park Press: Manchester NJ hit and run: Man admits to fleeing fatal accident scene