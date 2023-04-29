Manchester man pleads guilty to illegal sale of firearms

Apr. 29—MANCHESTER — A Manchester man pleaded guilty on Thursday to unlawful possession, manufacture, and sale of firearms.

Andrew Francoeur, 36, pleaded guilty to one count of unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition by a felon and one count of manufacturing and dealing in firearms without a license.

The crimes carry a combined 20 years of imprisonment, said Tom Carson, spokesman for the U.S. Attorney's office.

Carson said Francoeur was buying firearms parts from a company in Missouri and manufacturing guns inside a shipping container on a property in Suffield.

Francoeur sold some of the firearms he manufactured, Carson said.

While Francoeur was incarcerated last August for drug and firearm offenses, investigators retrieved two storage bins used by him that contained firearm parts, a .22-caliber rifle, more than 1,000 rounds of ammunition, 25 high-capacity magazines, M-8 explosives, firearm gear, and other items.

Francoeur's criminal history includes felony convictions for firearm, drug, burglary, and failure to appear offenses.

Carson said it is against the law to possess firearms or ammunition that has moved in interstate or foreign commerce if a person has been convicted of a felony offense.

Francoeur is scheduled to be sentenced on Sept. 6.

