Manchester man pleads guilty to manslaughter for providing fentanyl in overdose death

TOMS RIVER - A Manchester man has pleaded guilty to supplying another township resident with the fentanyl that killed him the next day, announced Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer on Tuesday.

D’andre Tubbs, 33, is expected to be sentenced to seven years in state prison when he next appears before state Superior Court Judge Lisa A. Puglisi on Aug. 5, following his manslaughter conviction on Monday, according to the Prosecutor’s Office.

Tubbs also pleaded guilty to fentanyl distribution and fentanyl possession with intent to distribute, which carries sentences of seven years and four years, respectively. The Prosecutor’s Office said it will recommend that all of the sentences be served concurrently.

Related: Manchester man indicted in strict liability drug-induced death case

Manchester Police officers were dispatched to a local residence on Aug. 16 for a report of an unresponsive 35-year-old man. When the officers arrived at the home, they discovered that the victim was already dead from an apparent drug overdose, according to the Prosecutor’s Office.

An investigation by the Prosecutor’s Office and the Detective Bureau of the Manchester Police revealed that Tubbs had provided fentanyl to the victim one day before his death.

The name of the victim has not been disclosed.

More: Manchester man charged with homicide in overdose death

The Ocean County Medical Examiner’s Office later concluded that the fentanyl found in the victim’s system had caused his death.

Tubbs was arrested on Aug. 19 during a motor vehicle stop. He has been incarcerated in the Ocean County Jail in Toms River for the past 10 months, all according to the Prosecutor’s Office .

Ocean County Senior Assistant Prosecutor Kristin Pressman and Assistant Prosecutor Victoria Veni supervised the case on behalf of the state of New Jersey.

Contact Asbury Park Press reporter Erik Larsen at elarsen@gannettnj.com

This article originally appeared on Asbury Park Press: NJ drug overdose: man convicted of manslaughter for providing fentanyl