Manchester man sentenced to 13 years for attempted murder; victim would not testify

Mar. 6—Manchester resident Johan Geovanny Rosario will spend a minimum of 13 years in prison for the attempted murder of a homeless woman two years ago, Hillsborough County prosecutors announced.

Rosario was sentenced last week following a December trial, where a jury found him guilty of attempted murder, first-degree assault, (five counts), drug possession and resisting arrest.

The victim suffered life-threatening injuries but did not participate in the prosecution of the case, according to a statement issued by Hillsborough County Attorney John Coughlin.

Rosario stabbed her five times in a Merrimack Street alley in December 2021. Manchester police used video surveillance to build a case against Rosario. Rosario's maximum sentence is 30 years, and he faces a 3 1/2-year suspended sentence once he is released.

Coughlin praised the work of his major crime unit and Manchester police. Rosario has appealed his conviction to the New Hampshire Supreme Court. A telephone message left for Rosario's public defender was not returned.