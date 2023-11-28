Manchester man sentenced to 20 years for drug trafficking, weapon possession

TRENTON - A Manchester man was sentenced Monday to 20 years in prison for drug trafficking and weapon possession, U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger announced.

Dyshawn Moss, 42, was convicted on October 27 on five charges, including possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, possession with intent to distribute heroin, possession with intent to distribute cocaine, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, Sellinger said.

On May 24, 2019, authorities went to arrest Moss outside of his apartment building in Manchester, according to Sellinger. Inside his apartment, Moss had over 1,000 grams of fentanyl, over 1,300 grams of heroin, over 2,600 grams of cocaine, drug-packaging materials, over $150,000 in cash and a 9mm Taurus handgun loaded with 10 rounds of ammunition.

In addition to the prison term, Moss was sentenced to 10 years of supervised release, Sellinger said.

