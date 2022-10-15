Manchester man sentenced to 5 years for drugs, identity theft

Oct. 14—CONCORD — A Manchester man was given a five-year sentence in federal prison for selling fentanyl and for aggravated identity theft, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

A person cooperating with the Manchester Police Department purchased 19.85 grams of fentanyl from Jonathan Sepulveda-Lara, 44, according to court documents and statements made in court in March 2020.

For about 10 years, Sepulveda-Lara used a false identity, using a Social Security number and birthdate associated with an actual Puerto Rican citizen.

"Using another person's identity is a severe invasion of privacy. Coupling that with the sale of dangerous narcotics is conduct that jeopardizes the safety and security of our community," U.S. Attorney Jane Young said in a statement.

New Hampshire State Police and Manchester police investigated.