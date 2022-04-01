Manchester man sentenced to 6 years in prison for fleeing accident that led to man's death

TOMS RIVER - A Manchester man who was picking up free furniture in the Whiting section of the township last April and was accused of backing into the man giving the items away, killing him, was sentenced Friday to six years in prison.

Kevin Noonan, 63, pleaded guilty in February to knowingly leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death and a related charge.

Superior Court Judge Lisa A. Puglisi, sitting in Toms River, also revoked Noonan's driving privileges for three years in connection with the two charges and fined him $2,500.

Manchester police went to Yorktowne Parkway in Whiting about 3:45 p.m. on April 13, 2021 after a report of a pedestrian being struck by a motor vehicle.

Officers found Jack Gotfried, 69, lying in the road with severe injuries to his lower body, Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer said in a statement.

Gotfried was flown to Jersey Shore University Medical Center in Neptune where he died of his injuries.

The prosecutor's office and Manchester police later found that Noonan went to Gotfried's home to pick up free furniture. While Gotfried was loading the furniture onto Noonan's vehicle, Noonan backed up in reverse at a high speed, pinning Gotfried between the vehicle and a truck parked in front of the home, Billhimer said.

Noonan fled the scene of the accident, leaving Gotfried in the road, Billhimer said.

Shortly after the accident, Noonan was seen walking on Western Avenue in Lacey and arrested by a detective with the prosecutor's office.

He has been held at Ocean County Jail in Toms River since then, according to jail records.

Ken Serrano covers crime, breaking news, investigations and local issues. Reach him at kserrano@gannettnj.com.

This article originally appeared on Asbury Park Press: Manchester fatal accident: Man accused of backing into man sentenced