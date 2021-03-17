Manchester man sentenced for Citizens Bank robbery
Mar. 17—A 23-year-old Manchester man was sentenced to 24 months in federal prison for robbing a Citizens Bank branch in Manchester last September.
According to court documents and statements made in court, on Sept. 2, 2020, Alex Stoltman entered the bank and handed a note to the teller that read, in part, "This is a robbery. Keep your hands where I can see them. Do not look at anyone. Do not think about hitting the alarm, I will blow your brains out. Give me all the money you can reach."
The bank teller gave Stoltman all of the money in the teller's cash drawer. Stoltman was arrested two days after the robbery.
He had pleaded guilty on Nov. 9 and was ordered to pay $2,767 in restitution to the bank.
"Shortly after he put innocent bystanders in fear for their lives by threatening an armed bank robbery, Alex Stoltman told an acquaintance that he was going to continue robbing banks until he got caught. But thanks to the quick work of law enforcement, his crime spree was brought to an end," Joseph R. Bonavolonta, special agent in charge of the FBI Boston Division, said in a news release on Tuesday.
The matter was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Manchester Police Department.