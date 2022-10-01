Manchester man sentenced for trafficking fentanyl

Oct. 1—MANCHESTER — A Manchester man was sentenced to more than six years in federal prison on Friday for his role in a large-scale fentanyl trafficking operation.

U.S. District Judge Janet C. Hall sentenced David Cintron, 26, to 6 1/2 years of prison, followed by four years of supervised release, for his role in the operation.

A federal Drug Enforcement Agency Hartford Task Force investigation into a Mexican-based drug trafficking organization distributing fentanyl and heroin in the state led to Cintron's arrest, officials in the U.S. Attorney's Office said.

The investigation, which began in 2019, revealed that Cintron and New Britain resident Armando Gonzalez, 40, would receive kilogram quantities of narcotics from a source in Mexico, and then distribute the drugs to street-level distributors.

Cintron, Gonzalez and three other associates, including East Hartford resident Daniel Estremara, 42, were arrested on federal drug trafficking charges on April 28, 2020, after detectives seized bags of suspected fentanyl, items used to process and package narcotics, a 9mm firearm, ammunition, and cash from a New Britain apartment where the operation was based, officials said.

Officials added that when he was arrested, Cintron was located in the bathroom of his Manchester apartment flushing suspected fentanyl down the toilet. He has been detained since his arrest.

On June 3, 2020, a grand jury returned an indictment charging Cintron, Gonzalez and eight others with narcotics distribution and money laundering offenses. On May 11 of this year, Cintron pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute and to possession with intent to distribute 40 grams or more of fentanyl.

Gonzalez also pleaded guilty to related charges and was sentenced to 10 years of imprisonment on June 27.

In February Estremara was sentenced to 11 1/2 years in federal prison for his role in the drug trafficking.

Officials said that Cintron and Gonzalez would use several locations to store, process and package the drug for street sale, including office space on Pratt Street in Hartford, an apartment in Hartford's Asylum Hill neighborhood, and the apartment in New Britain.

Officials added that the cash generated from the sale of the narcotics would be sent to a money broker in Brooklyn, New York, who helped launder the proceeds before they were transferred to the leaders of the trafficking organization.

Investigators seized more than $200,000 from members of the organization between August and October 2019, officials said.

Ben covers Vernon and Stafford for the Journal Inquirer.