Manchester man shot to death; self-defense claim under investigation

Jun. 30—Self-defense is a possible motive in the shooting death of a man in the Rite Aid parking lot on Elm Street in Manchester, authorities said.

On Wednesday morning, police discovered Isaac Landry, 22, of Manchester, suffering from an apparent gunshot wound when they arrived.

He was taken to a local hospital and later pronounced dead.

In a statement issued by Attorney General John Formella on Wednesday evening, the state's Chief Medical Examiner Dr. Jennie V. Duval determined that Landry died from a gunshot wound to the chest, and it was a homicide.

Manchester police call logs show the call of a shooting at 10:44 p.m. Tuesday. Fire logs mention a stabbing and shooting.

Authorities are investigating whether the shooter acted in self-defense. All people have been identified, and authorities do not believe a danger exists to the public, according to the attorney general.

In cases of self-defense, authorities will delay the identification of a shooter for months unless they bring charges against him.