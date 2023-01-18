Manchester man wanted in 'numerous crimes' arrested in West Hartford at shopping mall

Jan. 18—WEST HARTFORD — A Manchester man with 21 outstanding felony theft warrants in two states was arrested Saturday at Westfarms Mall, police say.

Dezmond A. Bonds, 31, of Manchester was taken into custody after West Hartford police were notified of a vehicle wanted in connection with "numerous crimes" earlier that day and in months prior parked in the lower level parking lot of Macy's at the mall.

Police watched the vehicle until Bonds exited the mall with Rondell Jackson, 36, of Middletown and arrested both men.

Officers say they seized $1,900 in suspected counterfeit money, along with prepaid debit cards and $1,700 of items that they say was purchased with fraudulent currency.

Both men were charged with first-degree forgery and conspiracy to commit forgery, and fourth-degree larceny and conspiracy to commit larceny. Bonds also was charged with interfering with an officer as he led police on a short foot chase before being caught.

In making the arrest, police found that Bonds had 21 outstanding arrest warrants in Connecticut and Massachusetts, from towns including East Hartford, Manchester, Windsor, South Windsor, and Vernon.

He is being held in lieu of bond totaling $100,000 and is to appear in Hartford Superior Court on Feb. 3.

Rondell was released on $25,000 bond and is to appear in Hartford.

Joseph covers Manchester and Bolton for the Journal Inquirer.