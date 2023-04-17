Manchester man wearing trash bags charged with arson after allegedly trying to light vehicle on fire

Apr. 17—A Manchester man has been charged with arson, accused of trying to light a vehicle on fire last week.

On April 11, Manchester police responded to a Massabesic Street residence for a report of a man who appeared to be trying to light a vehicle on fire.

A caller told police the man was dressed in trash bags and could be seen allegedly pouring a liquid on the windshield and tires of the vehicle before attempting to ignite it with a small lighter, police said.

Another witness told police they allegedly saw the man throw a bag into a dumpster nearby.

Manchester police located the bag, which they say contained gloves, trash bags, and a container of windshield wiper fluid.

Police said surveillance video captured the suspect wearing trash bags over his head and upper body and carrying a plastic jug that met the description of the container in the bag.

Police identified the man involved in the incident as Robinson Loubriel Resto, 43, of Manchester.

Resto was charged with two counts of arson (attempted) and falsifying evidence.