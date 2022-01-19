Manchester man's cellphone, SUV were near murder scene

Jan. 19—A cellphone belonging to the Manchester man who is accused of fatally shooting another man in Hartford in July was found near a broken place in a fence that a witness told police the shooter had jumped.

In addition, surveillance video shows a Jeep Cherokee belonging to the suspect's girlfriend circling the area before the shooting, then driving away recklessly afterward. And subsequent testing of swabs taken from the Cherokee's steering wheel and gear shift revealed the presence of gunshot residue.

That is some of the key evidence recited in an affidavit by two Hartford police detectives that became the basis for Friday's arrest of Gregory B. Hopkins, 34, on a charge of murdering Desmond Wray, 36, in the July 29 shooting on Enfield Street in Hartford.

MURDER

SUSPECT: Gregory B. Hopkins, 34, whose address is listed as 40 Autumn St. in Manchester, though he may not have lived there since the July 29 shooting death of Desmond Wray, 36, in Hartford

CHARGES: Murder, criminal possession of a firearm

STATUS: Held on $2.5 million bond

But, in the affidavit, the detectives quote Hopkins' girlfriend, who lived with Hopkins at that address, as saying she hadn't seen him in the months from the shooting to the writing of their affidavit, which is dated Jan. 11.

The girlfriend said Hopkins dropped her off at work in New London at 8:30 a.m. July 29, then picked her up at 2:30 p.m., according to the affidavit, by Detectives Michael O. Taylor and James Newell. The shooting was reported to Hartford police at 11:31 a.m. that day.

The girlfriend told the detectives that Hopkins stopped on the way home that day at a Manchester hiking trail, saying he wanted to take a walk in the woods, be alone, and "clear his head." But he never returned to the Jeep or their home, the detectives reported.

Hartford police arrested Hopkins in an unrelated incident Dec. 13, and he agreed to a police interview at that time. He denied any knowledge of the shooting incident but said he drove the Jeep and knew Wray, the detectives report.

Hopkins also denied being the person shown in a surveillance photo of the shooting, which was captured in full by private cameras, and he denied driving the Jeep in the Enfield Street area that day, according to the detectives. But they add that he couldn't recall where he was that day or explain how his cellphone could have turned up near the shooting scene.

When the detectives first told Hopkins that he had been identified on the basis of physical evidence as a suspect in the shooting his "eyes teared up and he began to breathe heavy," they reported.

Police learned of the shooting from the Shot Spotter notification system, which reported 10 rounds fired in the area of 90 Enfield St. in Hartford. Officers found 10 spent shell casings on the lot of a corner store at Greenfield and Enfield streets.

Moments later, police got a report that a vehicle had crashed into a fire hydrant at Greenfield Street and Oakland Terrace. They found Wray slumped over in the driver's seat. He was taken to St. Francis Hospital and Medical Center but died at 11:59 a.m., less than half an hour after the initial report of the shooting.

Surveillance video captured the license plate number of the black Jeep Cherokee that had been circling the area. The detectives used other surveillance video to track what the Jeep did after the shooting.

"The Jeep Cherokee is observed recklessly passing cars, driving directly into oncoming traffic, and nearly causing a motor vehicle accident," they wrote.

