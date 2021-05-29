Manchester mechanic to pay $100 for lying to feds

May 29—A Manchester auto mechanic who was once accused of making false statements to federal agents "in a matter involving international terrorism" — and later convicted by a jury of making the false statements without the terrorism allegation — received a sentence Friday that requires him only to pay the government $100.

Fareed Ahmed Khan, who is in his early 60s and has listed an address on Hudson Street, received the sentence from Judge Jeffrey A. Meyer in U.S. District Court in New Haven. Khan was frequently tearful during the hearing though neither side was calling for a prison sentence.

The judge sentenced Khan to time served, the part of a day he spent in custody after being arrested and before being released on bond on Aug. 30, 2017. The judge declined to impose "supervised release," which is similar to probation and follows most federal prison sentences.

Prosecutor Rahul Kale asked the judge to impose a fine in the range of $5,000 to $50,000, but the judge declined to impose any fine.

The $100 payment Khan has to make is a "special assessment," which all federal defendants are required to pay to a victim compensation fund after conviction of a felony.

During the sentencing, the judge explained publicly for the first time why federal prosecutors decided before Khan's September 2019 trial not to pursue the terrorism issue, which would have increased the maximum sentence for the single false statement count he was facing from five to eight years.

The judge said the prosecutors had "bungled" that allegation by failing to use legally required language in Khan's indictment. With that allegation gone, Meyer prohibited any reference to terrorism in front of the jury.

The six false statements Khan was accused of making occurred during a June 2015 interview with an FBI agent and an air marshal in New Haven.

To convict Khan, the jury needed only to find that he made one false statement. The lie the jury found he told was paraphrased in the indictment as: "The only packages he has ever sent to Pakistan were to his sister and brother and contained clothing."

During the trial, prosecutors presented substantial evidence in the form of postal documents — and testimony about a search of two packages — that Khan regularly mailed medical equipment to an address in his native city of Karachi, Pakistan, for several years. He is a naturalized U.S. citizen.

Khan was accompanied to the FBI interview by West Hartford lawyer Peter Goselin, who doesn't generally practice criminal law. During Friday's sentencing, the judge criticized Goselin's work for Khan, suggesting at one point that the lawyer might have had a conflict of interest because he represented another client in a related matter.

Reached by telephone after the sentencing, Goselin, who didn't represent Khan when the case was in court, declined to comment.

Federal sentencing guidelines recommended a sentence of zero to six months for Khan, and the judge said the case may have been on a lower tier of the guidelines than any other case he has presided over in his seven years on the bench.

The judge said it was proven beyond a reasonable doubt at trial that Khan lied to the agents. But he said that was the only negative thing he found in Khan's life, calling him a "remarkable support" to his ailing wife and very important in his "worship community," and in "promoting charitable good works."

