Manchester murder suspect fights extradition from Mass.

Feb. 19—The man wanted in connection with a deadly shooting outside a Manchester homeless shelter is fighting extradition to New Hampshire following his arrest in Massachusetts.

Timothy Johnson, 38, was arrested at 12:39 p.m. Wednesday in Framingham, Mass., on one count of second-degree murder for the shooting death of Jean Lascelle, 67, outside the winter homeless shelter at the former Manchester police headquarters on Chestnut Street, the New Hampshire Attorney General's Office said.

Johnson was arraigned in Framingham District Court on Thursday on local charges of receiving a stolen motor vehicle, possession of burglarious instruments, unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, as well as being a fugitive from justice from New Hampshire.

Johnson did not agree to be extradited to New Hampshire during his arraignment, according to Kate Giaquinto, director of communications for the Attorney General's Office.

"Thus, this office will begin extradition proceedings to have Mr. Johnson returned to New Hampshire," wrote Giaquinto in an email.

There's no timetable for Johnson's transfer to the Granite State.

It was not immediately known how Johnson pleaded to the Massachusetts charges brought against him, or if he has legal representation.

According to Framingham police, Johnson was captured as a result of "good old fashion police work."

Framingham Police Officer Brett Moreau, along with one of city's newest patrolmen, Officer Zakery Walker, reported seeing a stolen motor vehicle pass them while at a traffic light Wednesday. The vehicle had been reported stolen from a residence on 49 Edmands Road in Framingham at 7:30 that same morning.

"As a result of this observation, a motor vehicle stop was conducted and the driver arrested," said Framingham police in a statement.

Officers stopped the vehicle outside 943 Concord Street at 12:39 p.m., and arrested Johnson after determining he was wanted on murder charges out of New Hampshire.

Story continues

Maria Devlin, president & CEO of FIT-NH, said Thursday shelter staff members would resume in-person outreach in the homeless camps. Those efforts were halted earlier in the week on the advice of Manchester police, as law enforcement searched for Johnson.

"Our outreach teams will return to their normal activities," said Devlin. "They have shown us yet again how much we can count on them in times of crisis. I know I am speaking on behalf of many of our participants and staff when I say that the conclusion of the search comes with a sense of peace and reassurance. We can begin to heal, we can begin to move forward."

Devlin said the hearts of staff at FIT-NH remain with the victim's family and friends and "those still feeling the impact of this traumatic event."

Gunfire was reported just before 8:40 a.m. on Saturday outside 351 Chestnut St., home to a temporary homeless shelter run by Families in Transition-New Horizons (FIT-NH). Police found a man with a gunshot wound, later identified as Lascelle.

He was taken to Elliot Hospital but died later Saturday.

Medical Examiner Dr. Derek S. Bumgarner ruled the cause of Lascelle's death was a gunshot wound to the head and the manner of death was homicide.

A $1,500 reward was offered for information leading to an arrest.

The reward was announced following a lengthy manhunt Monday and Tuesday in the southern portion of the city.

On Monday, police could be seen searching sections of Manchester stretching from areas near Perimeter and Huse roads south along South Mammoth Road toward the Londonderry border.

pfeely@unionleader.com