Manchester murder victim released from prison early

Aug. 25—Nathan Cashman, who was killed in a gruesome machete attack at a Bedford hotel Saturday night, won early release from state prison less than three weeks before his death.

The 28-year-old Manchester man was freed on Aug. 3 after telling a judge he had changed his life.

Cashman, who was set to be released on Feb. 4, 2024, submitted a handwritten motion to suspend his sentence on March 23. He wrote that he "made significant changes from who he was to who he is now."

The motion was approved by Superior Court Judge William Delker on May 3, according to court documents.

"The defendant recognized the severity of his actions, the negative effects they had on the community and because of this has changed his life, and way of thinking so when he is released he can be a positive and productive member of society," Cashman wrote.

On Aug. 13, 2015, Cashman had entered a negotiated plea to include a sentence of 10 to 20 years for enhanced reckless conduct with a deadly weapon, according to the motion.

Cashman told prison officials he had support from friends and family, including his mother, brother and grandmother. His mother, Amy Cashman of Concord, died unexpectedly on July 16, according to her obituary.

Nathan Cashman died Saturday night from "multiple incise wounds" inflicted by a machete and was found in the lobby of the Country Inn and Suites on South River Road in Bedford.

A second victim, David Hanford, 60, of Seaside Heights, N.J., was found strangled in a room at the hotel, according to the Attorney General's Office.

Theodore L. Luckey, 42, of Asbury Park, N.J., is charged with two counts of second-degree murder and three counts of being a felon in possession of a deadly weapon. He waived his arraignment Monday afternoon.

Luckey, who pleaded guilty in 2012 to two counts of kidnapping, one count of criminal restraint and one count of contempt in New Jersey, served prison time in New Hampshire through the interstate compact process, according to the Department of Corrections. He spent time at both Northern New Hampshire Correctional Facility in Berlin and the State Prison for Men in Concord between Oct. 11, 2016 and Feb. 5, when he was returned to New Jersey.

According to court documents, Luckey broke into a elderly couple's home near Atlantic City in 2009. He locked them in an upstairs bedroom while he tried to kill himself in the garage.

Before the break-in, he tied up and left his former boyfriend in a motel room, according to court documents.

In 2012, he filed a civil suit against correction officers, alleging they violated his rights as a gay man.

Luckey was released in New Jersey on May 7. His mandatory minimum sentence was 12 years, eight months and 28 days, according to New Jersey Department of Corrections records.

He is now being held at the Hillsborough County House of Corrections on preventive detention.

In his motion to the judge, Cashman said he had completed several mental health programs and graduated from Granite State High School in March 2021. He participated in eight semesters in automotive shop and had a job in the kitchen for about two years.

He was planning to seek employment in the automotive field, according to court documents.

A GoFundMe page to help raise money for Cashman's funeral service had raised $1,425 as of 5 p.m. Tuesday.

