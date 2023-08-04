Manchester, N.H. officer injured after DUI driver crashes into cruiser

A Manchester, New Hampshire police officer was hospitalized after a DUI driver crashed his car into a police cruiser last month.

On July 29, at around 7:00 p.m., Manchester Police received reports of electrical wires down on South Mammoth Road, prompting the officers to block the road with their cruisers.

Around two hours later, 60-year-old Craig Young, of Weare, struck a cruiser, with an officer inside.

When the driver’s side door became stuck, the officer inside had to crawl over the center console to the passenger side door. She was taken to Elliot Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. Young was not injured.

Young was arrested and charged with DUI-impairment and reckless operation.

