Manchester narcotics investigation quickly leads to large fentanyl bust

Police raided what they said was a fentanyl factory operating in Manchester, with investigators reporting they seized more than 7 kilos of fentanyl, $10,000, cocaine and a pistol all from a house where three children were living.

After raiding the house on the West Side, officers with the East Central Narcotics Task Force arrested two men living there.

Police this month were investigating illegal drug processing in Manchester, and got a search warrant for the small house at 66 Walnut St.

Manchester police and task force members raided it on Thursday with help from the regional police emergency services unit, which was brought in because of concern about possible guns inside.

Investigators found “an extensive narcotics operation consistent with the milling and packaging of fentanyl,” police said. They sifters, grinders and thousands of small bags apparently intended for packaging drugs, police said.

Investigators seized more than 7 kilograms of what they suspect is bulk fentanyl along with 12 ounces of cocaine and an ounce and a half of crack cocaine. They also took a 9 mm pistol that had been altered to obliterate its serial number.

Investigators discovered sifters, grinders and thousands of tiny bags intended for packaging fentanyl and other narcotics, they said. They seized about 7,500 prepackaged wax folds containing suspected fentanyl, and nearly $10,000 in cash.

Resident Jose Acevedo, 32, was charged with operating a drug factory, three counts of possessing a controlled substance, possessing cocaine with intent to sell, possessing heroin with intent to sell and possessing drug paraphernalia.

He is also charged with three counts of risk of injury to a minor, one each for the children who lived there. Acevedo is being held on $250,000 bond and risk of injury to a minor.

Another resident of the house, 20-year-old Adnel Ortega, 20, was charged with altering a weapon’s serial number and risk of injury. He was also charged with criminally negligent storage of a gun because, police said, the pistol was stored in an unsecured dresser drawer in the same room where a toddler lives.

Adnel was released on posted a $50,000 bond.