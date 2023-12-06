Manchester NJ shooting: AG investigating fatal police shooting

MANCHESTER The state Attorney General's Office is investigating a fatal police shooting that occurred here Tuesday night.

A man was shot dead by police who responded to a 911 call on Elizabeth Avenue about 8:30 p.m., the attorney general's office said in a news release.

After locating the subject of the 911 call, two officers fired their service weapons at him about 9:10 p.m., fatally wounding him, the release said.

A firearm was located near the dead man, it said.

Police Capt. James Komsa and Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer referred all questions to the Attorney General's Office.

The Attorney General's Office, by law, is which is required to investigate all deaths that occur during encounters with law enforcement.

The office did not identify the deceased or the officers who were involved in the shooting.

