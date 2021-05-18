Manchester parents file suit, saying disabled fifth-grader was raped on bus

May 18—MANCHESTER — The parents of a disabled girl who said she was raped by another student on a school bus are suing the Board of Education and Dattco for negligence leading to the incident.

The lawsuit, filed by lawyer John O'Brien in Hartford Superior Court on behalf of the victim's parents, contends that a fifth-grade student with intellectual disabilities was raped by a male student on the bus twice in April 2019.

Per the complaint, video of the rape and other video taken on the bus from earlier that month indicate there may have been other sexual assaults of the girl and another female student. The incident went unreported by the school bus driver, who was a fill-in driver, according to the suit.

"The perpetrator student said he did it because he could," the suit says.

Police investigating the incident said that both the regular and fill-in drivers told them that mandated seating assignments were not communicated to them. In the suit, O'Brien contends that seat belts, assigned seating, and better monitoring could have prevented the rape and similar incidents.

The suit lists the Manchester Board of Education, Dattco, and the town as defendants. School officials declined to comment on the suit. Dattco officials did not return requests for comment. The lawsuit contends, among other things, that all three entities failed in their duty to maintain a safe environment for the victim.

The girl speaks limited English and "functions at a communication level far below her actual age," according to the complaint, making her more vulnerable than others. She has suffered "shock, emotional distress ... and increased anxiety," since the incident, among other struggles.

According to the complaint, the boy has a "history of behavioral issues," and was riding the special education bus for a period of time after being taken off a regular bus.

"The decision to place deviant students with vulnerable ones in an effort to remove the deviant problem from a mainstream bus is denying the disabled students an education free of fear and abuse," the suit says.

Jen O'Brien, who works as a paralegal and office manager along with her husband, said that similar incidents have happened in the past, even as recently as a rape of student on a bus in East Hartford in 2018. Many of these cases settle without trial, she said, allowing companies like Dattco to get off without much criticism.

"You wouldn't see it if you didn't know," Jen O'Brien said. "When they settle for peanuts, the cases are erased from the school system and it may not ever be seen or noticed."

She said she was "shocked" to learn that there aren't monitors riding with vulnerable students on the bus, and emphasized assigned seating and seat belts could act as preventive measures.

"The bottom line is, it costs money to put seat belts on special education buses and regular buses, so they don't put them on," Jen O'Brien said of bus companies.

