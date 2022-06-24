Manchester police arrest convenience store armed robbery suspect

Jun. 24—On Thursday, Manchester police arrested Seth Cormier, 21, of Manchester in connection with an armed robbery last week.

During that incident on June 13, a man walked into the Lake Ave. Food Mart around 5:30 in the morning. He went behind the counter, pulled out a knife, pointed it at the clerk, and demanded all the money from the cash register.

The suspect was captured on surveillance cameras near the store, and the images were posted on social media. Police were able to identify Cormier as the suspect. A warrant was issued for his arrest, and on Thursday, Cormier turned himself in to Manchester police.

Cormier is charged with felony armed robbery and Falsifying Physical Evidence, a felony, for hiding the knife. Cormier was expected to be arraigned Friday in Hillsborough Superior Court-North.