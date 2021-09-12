Manchester police arrest man for robbery twice in two days

Sep. 12—Manchester police arrested a man who reportedly tried to rob a beauty salon last week a day after being released from jail for a robbery arrest.

Justyn Shaw, 33, of Manchester, entered Unique Brow on South Willow Street around 4:20 p.m. Thursday and told those inside he had a gun and demanded money. No one complied and a customer asked him to leave, according to a news release.

A customer then followed Shaw to Five Below, where police arrested him and charged with attempted robbery and criminal threatening.

On Wednesday, police said Shaw walked into Brothers Express at 217 Union St., told the employee he had a gun and demanded money. The employee saw a bulge near his waistband, and believed it was a gun.

Shaw left with an undisclosed amount of cash and was located in the area of Union and Somerville street and taken into custody without incident.

"I am thankful that our officers were able to make another quick arrest, but if this suspect had been held on his previous charge, they wouldn't have had to," said Police Chief Allen Aldenberg, in a statement. "I am disappointed that the courts don't consider a person who commits a robbery a danger to the community.

"Less than 24 hours after the previous crime, Shaw is alleged to have committed another robbery. This puts the public at greater risk, and it is unacceptable."

Shaw was set to be arraigned Friday.