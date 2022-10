Oct. 8—Manchester police arrested a man Friday after a stabbing on South Willow Street.

Just after 4:30 p.m. Friday, according to Manchester police, officers sought a white man in his 60s after a stabbing near the intersection of South Willow and Huse Street, between the Mall of New Hampshire and the airport.

Police said just after 6:30 p.m. that a subject was in custody, but asked people to avoid the area if possible.