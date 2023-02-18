Manchester police arrest suspect in stabbing

Feb. 17—MANCHESTER — Local police arrested a Hartford man Friday based on the accusation that he stabbed an Oakland Street woman the night before, Lt. Ryan Shea said.

Damion Davis, 35, was charged with home invasion, first-degree assault, first degree burglary, carrying a dangerous weapon, and second-degree stalking.

Around 7 p.m. Thursday, a man wearing a ski mask and hooded sweatshirt stabbed the woman in her Oakland Street home. He then fled and wasn't immediately located.

The victim was taken to Hartford Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

She remained at the hospital Friday in stable condition, Shea said.

Police say preliminary information they obtained Thursday night was confirmed Friday morning, leading them to Davis, whom detectives subsequently located.

After interviewing the victim and family members, police believed that Davis had been stalking the woman.

Shea said Davis frequently shopped at Sam's Food Store where the victim works as a clerk.

When interviewed by investigators, Davis confessed and provided the location of the knife used to stab the victim, police said.

He was being held Friday on $1 million bond and will be presented in Manchester Superior Court on Tuesday if he remains in custody then.

