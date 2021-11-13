Manchester police arrest teen in theft of car with child inside

Nov. 13—MANCHESTER — A 15-year-old with a history of car thefts was arrested Friday in connection with an Oct. 4 case in which a running car with a child inside was taken from the parking lot at St. Bridget School, police said.

Police said the Manchester teenager, who was not named, was arrested on a warrant charging him with first-degree larceny, first-degree reckless endangerment, second-degree kidnapping, risk of injury to a minor, reckless driving, engaging police in pursuit, and other motor vehicle charges.

He was transported to Hartford Juvenile Detention, police said in a statement.

On Oct. 4 at 12:47 p.m., multiple Manchester police units were dispatched to St. Bridget School at 74 Main St. on a report of a stolen motor vehicle with a 1-year-old still inside.

As responding officers searched the area, the suspect stopped on a nearby residential street, removed the car seat with the child secured, and placed both on a sidewalk before fleeing from the area. The child was quickly recovered by officers and reunited with his mother, police said.

The vehicle was spotted by officers numerous times. Police pursued it onto Interstate 384 west and Interstate 84 west, where a tire deflation device was deployed. The suspect swerved to avoid the tire deflation device and continued westbound. Based on the speed and erratic operation of the vehicle, the pursuit was terminated, police said.

The stolen vehicle was located later that day abandoned on a side street in Manchester. A K-9 track was conducted which led officers to an address nearby, but no suspect was located, police said.

The investigation was turned over to detectives with the Manchester Police Department Investigative Services Unit.

Detectives, patrol officers and Traffic Unit Officers interviewed witnesses, reviewed surveillance camera footage, and collected and submitted DNA evidence for analysis to identify the offender in this case, police said.

After a lengthy investigation, the suspect, who has a history of vehicle thefts and other crimes, was identified, police said. His name is not being released due to his age.