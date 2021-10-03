Manchester police arrest two men on drug and gun charges

Oct. 3—Manchester police arrested two men who were found to be in possession of drugs and guns.

The arrests came out of an "proactive investigation," according to a news release.

Detectives within the special enforcement division arrested Justin Oliver, 38, of Manchester on Thursday. He was taken into custody as he exited a store on South Willow Street on a warrant for a charge of felon in possession of a dangerous weapon as a result of an incident in early September, according to the release.

In August, Oliver was arrested for possession of methamphetamine, possession of a firearm by an armed career criminal and felonious use of a firearm. A gun, ammunition and a silencer were located in his car, police said. He was released on bail by Hillsborough County Superior Court.

On Thursday, police found a firearm on Oliver along with more than $1,200 in cash, more than 100 "illicit pills that are pending testing" and quantities of methamphetamine and crack cocaine, according to the news release. Along with his active warrant, Oliver was charged with being a felon in possession of a dangerous weapon, felonious use of a firearm and acts prohibited: possession of a controlled drug.

When police stopped Oliver on South Willow Street he was with Keith Hathorn, 27, of Mississippi.

Hathorn was detained and allowed police to search his backpack. Inside police found a loaded firearm, oxycodone pills, and a large quantity of cash. Police also learned that Hathorn had felony convictions out of state. Hathorn was charged with felonious use of a firearm, acts prohibited: possession of a controlled drug and felon in possession of a dangerous weapon.