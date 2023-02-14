Manchester police arrested man accused of assaulting woman, taking 5-month-old

Feb. 14—Manchester police arrested a city man they say assaulted a woman and took her 5-month-old baby on Jan. 26.

The child was later found safe and taken to a hospital for evaluation.

Kevin Voisine, 28, was arrested in Maine last week and was released on cash bail and arrested again in Manchester on Feb. 12, according to a news release. He's been charged with two counts of second-degree assault and two counts of endangering the welfare of a child.

He was scheduled to be arraigned on Tuesday.

The incident began on Jan. 26 about 9:45 p.m. when police were called to a Varney Street address, where a woman told officers she had been attacked and her child was taken. Police identified the man as Voisine and learned that he had been seen at several locations on the West Side of the city.

Police found the car that Voisine was driving at a Bismark Street address, where the baby was found inside.