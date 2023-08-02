Manchester police asking public’s help to identify man connected to stabbing

Manchester police are asking for the public’s help identifying a man wanted in connection with a stabbing last week.

At approximately 10:50 p.m. on Thursday, July 27th, officers responded to the area of Union Street and Litchfield Lane for a reported stabbing. Officers found a man with a non-life-threatening stab wound to his upper arm. The victim told police an unknown man was preventing his friend from parking at the apartment complex. When the resident went outside to talk to the alleged parking disruptor, a physical altercation ensued where the victim was stabbed, police say.

The suspect is described as a light-skinned Hispanic male, around 5′6″ with a thin build and brown hair and goatee.

Police say the man appears to be wearing a baseball jersey reading “Baby Boy” with “Biggie” on the back jeans.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Manchester Police at 603-668-8711.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW