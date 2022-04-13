Manchester police charge man with public indecency

Apr. 13—MANCHESTER — Police on Tuesday arrested a Hartford man outside the Buckland Hills mall after receiving a report of a man exposing himself at a bus stop.

Police responded about 4 p.m. to a bus stop on Slater Street after receiving a report that a man was exposing himself and learned he had boarded a CT Transit bus heading to the Shoppes at Buckland Hills, Lt. Ryan Shea said in a news release.

The man was located lying on a bench outside of the Macy's men's store, but ran into the parking lot when an officer attempted to speak with him, Shea said.

Police used a Taser to subdue him, and he was taken into custody, Shea said.

The suspect, identified as Joseph Murrell, 53, of Hartford, was charged with public indecency, second-degree breach of peace, interfering with an officer, possession of drug paraphernalia, and third-degree criminal mischief.

He was held on $10,000 bond and was to appear in Manchester Superior Court today.