Manchester police: Dover man fired gun, took off
Mar. 1—A Dover man was arrested early Monday after Manchester police say he fired a gun in the area of 10 Prospect St.
Police responded to a report of shots fired about 2:30 a.m. According to a news release, the caller did not see who fired the shot, but said that immediately before the gunshot a man wearing a black coat and red pants walked through a nearby parking lot.
Officers spotted a man meeting that description just north of the Elm Street/Pearl Street intersection.
When officers ordered him to stop walking, he tried to run and was stopped by police.
Police identified him as Shane Velez, 31. A handgun was found in Velez's coat pocket, the news release said. Police also located a broken window and a spent bullet casing.
"In the transport wagon, Velez became irate and his behavior was erratic," police said in the news release. "This behavior continued at the police department."
Velez was charged with criminal mischief, reckless conduct and resisting arrest. He was found to be a convicted felon and was also charged with felon in possession of a dangerous weapon.