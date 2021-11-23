Manchester police: Driver rolled through protest, causing minor injuries

A motorist drove a vehicle through a group of protesters in Manchester Saturday, causing one person to report minor injuries, police said Tuesday.

Police responded to a call about blocked traffic at Main and East Center streets at about 4:45 p.m. Protesters had been demonstrating against the not guilty verdicts in the Kyle Rittenhouse trial in Wisconsin.

No one was in the roadway when officers arrived, but police learned that a vehicle had driven through protesters when they were in the road earlier. No one made an emergency call about being struck, police said, but a 60-year-old woman came forward to say the vehicle had hit her and she suffered minor injuries. The woman declined medical attention at the scene and provided officers with a description of the vehicle, police said.

The driver has been identified and the investigation remains active, police spokesman Lt. Ryan Shea said. Shea also said he wanted to clear up misinformation distributed on social media and in some news reports. Only one person reported minor injuries, he said, and “there is no indication that the actions of the operator were politically motivated.”

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call police at 860-645-5500.

