Manchester police file more charges against shooting suspect

Manchester police filed more charges, including conspiracy to commit arson, against a Vernon man suspected of firing multiple shots from a car Tuesday.

Jahzaun Clarke, 24, also was charged by warrant with conspiracy to commit first-degree assault and criminal possession of a firearm. Clarke previously had been charged with violation of a protective order.

Officers responded at 12:06 a.m. to the area of 104 Charter Oak St. after a caller reported multiple rounds fired from a gold Chevrolet Impala. The driver fled west on Charter Oak Street and more shots were fired from the car at the I-384 entry ramp, police spokesman Lt. Ryan Shea said. No one was hurt. Shea said he was not sure whether any vehicles or structures were hit, but he said Clarke was targeting a person inside a home.

Police pulled the Impala over on Main Street Tuesday evening on a traffic stop and arrested Clarke on the protective order violation charge charge, Shea said. The vehicle was not stolen, he said.

Police said the arson charge stems from evidence that a person in the Impala had tried to set fire to the victim’s vehicle before the shooting, Shea said. A search of the car turned up evidence related to the attempted arson and the firearm used in the shooting, police said. Clarke was being held Friday in lieu of $750,000.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call police at 860-645-5500 or 860-645-5575.

