Manchester police to honor fellow officer killed 100 years ago

Jul. 2—As his boss later described him, William M. Moher was one of the best detectives on the early 20th-century Manchester police force.

An Irish immigrant, Inspector Moher had an uncanny ability to figure out a criminal case, and although he was 57, he was fast on his feet, his police chief, M.J. Healey, said in a tribute delivered a century ago.

That fleet-footedness was evident when Moher confronted a robbery suspect half his age as the miscreant tried to fence stolen jewelry at a Manchester pawn shop.

A pursuit ensued, first on foot, and then — in Hollywood fashion — by Moher commandeering a vehicle.

But the real-life cops and robbers ordeal ended with both killed in a close-range gun battle that took place 100 years ago today.

Manchester police and descendants of Moher — a father of five — will gather at 10 a.m. today at St. Joseph Cemetery to mark the 100th anniversary of his death.

Members of the Moher family from around New England are expected to participate in the ceremony, said Manchester Assistant Police Chief Steven Mangone.

Moher was the second Manchester police officer to be killed in the line of duty. Two more have died since.

"It certainly puts it in perspective," Mangone said, "when we gather together and remember our fellow officers, whether it's Mikey's case or Officer Moher 100 years ago."

Mangone was referring to Officer Michael Briggs, a father of two, who was shot while answering a call about a domestic dispute in 2006.

With retirements, the Manchester police force is now the youngest it has been in years, and only a handful of officers who served with Briggs are still in the ranks, Mangone said.

Other Manchester officers killed in the line of duty are Ralph Miller, who was shot by a 15-year-old in 1976 while answering a noise complaint, and Sgt. Henry McAllister, who died in 1895 when shot by an adversary with a long-standing grudge in the police department roll-call room.

Such a ceremony is especially beneficial for the younger officers, he said. The ceremony will include music from the pipes and drum corps. Two by two, uniformed officers will approach Moher's grave marker in a show of respect.

A portrait of Moher shows a trim man with piercing light eyes and a luxuriant mustache.

According to news accounts and a department history, Moher was on a routine patrol of pawn shops on July 2, 1921, when he encountered Oscar Richard at the Puritan Loan Company on Elm Street.

The pursuit followed, and the gunfight took place on Willow Street; Moher hit Richard five times. The 22-year-old stumbled to the gate of Valley Cemetery, ditched his gun and died.

Moher was grazed by one bullet, but another struck his abdomen.

"Bowels torn to pieces" read one of the subheads in The Manchester Union. He underwent surgery at Sacred Heart Hospital, spent the night in pain and died at 5:30 p.m. the next day.

Moher had been on the police force for 22 years, seven of those years as an inspector. Shortly after the funeral, William M. Moher Jr. succeeded his father as an inspector.

Moher's great-grandson, Dennis Walsh, worked with the police department for years as an animal control officer, retiring in the late 2000s, Mangone said.

