Manchester police identify 15-year-old Cheney Tech student who died after being stuck by a vehicle Wednesday

The 15-year-old girl who died after being hit by a car last week in Manchester was identified by police Sunday as Jennifer Nicolas of Hartford.

Police did not publicly release her name when she was hit Wednesday evening while walking near Howell Cheney Technical High School, where she was a student.

Nicolas had been walking on New State Road near Hilliard Street around 5:40 p.m. when a northbound car hit her, police said. Police found her in the roadway with what they called significant life-threatening injuries. She was taken to Connecticut Children’s Medical Center where she passed away on Friday.

Machester police said an 81-year-old man was driving the car that hit her. He was uninjured and has been cooperating with investigators, according to Lt. Ryan Shea. Police on Sunday did not disclose his name or provide any new details of the accident.

Further investigation into this incident is ongoing and is expected to take a lengthy amount of time to complete, Shea said in a police statement.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash or has additional information should contact Ofc. Kevin Jackson at 860-533-8651.