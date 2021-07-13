Manchester police investigate car theft

Jul. 13—MANCHESTER — Police are investigating a car theft over the weekend that may be linked to several other attempted thefts in town.

Police Lt. Ryan Shea said Monday that police responded to a reported theft of a motor vehicle from 27 Hillcrest Road at about 5 p.m. Saturday, July 10. The caller told police that one of the suspects had a firearm.

Responding officers located the suspects in a silver 2016 Lexus RX with Massachusetts plates driving erratically at a high rate of speed while fleeing the area. Police said the suspects fled north on South Main Street.

Other responding officers saw the vehicle being followed by a white Acura TL, the vehicle reported stolen from Hillcrest Road, She said. Both vehicles got onto Interstate 384 westbound, he said.

In addition to the Acura, police later determined that the Lexus was also stolen.

Shea said that police believe the Acura stolen from Manchester may have been involved in three other attempted car thefts in town over the weekend.

Both the stolen Acura TL and the Lexus RX have been recovered, Shea said Monday, and detectives are working to gather evidence and information leading to the identity of the suspects.

Anyone with information regarding the suspects or this incident is asked to contact the Manchester Police Department at 860-645-5500.

Like other towns, Manchester police have been responding to increased numbers of car thefts or attempted car thefts over the past year. During a stretch of time in May, Manchester police responded to 15 motor vehicle break-in-related incidents in just a week, recovering several stolen vehicles and making several arrests.

Also in May, a man stole a vehicle from a gas station on Hartford Road that had a 9-year-old child in the backseat. The man ditched the vehicle later after noticing the child inside, police said.

As car thefts in many Connecticut communities continue to be a problem and a hot topic on social media, municipal leaders have called on the legislature to take action.

Tonight, the Board of Directors will discuss and may vote on a "community protection" resolution that asks Gov. Ned Lamont to call the legislature into special session to "discuss thoughtful ways to prevent crime in our community."

The resolution states that Manchester has seen an increase in motor vehicle thefts, shootings, and serious crimes and that accountability should be "evident and instilled in our justice system."

"The delay of thoughtful legislation continues to put our community at risk," the resolution reads.

In June, Glastonbury's Town Council voted to unanimously send a similar letter to the governor.

