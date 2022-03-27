Manchester police investigate after man hospitalized with multiple gunshot wounds

Mar. 27—Manchester police are investigating after one man was hospitalized with multiple gunshot wounds, following two reports of shots fired early Sunday.

Around 5 a.m. Sunday, Manchester police responded to the area of Cedar and Chestnut streets for a reported shooting.

A caller reported hearing gunfire, then saw two males running from the area, police said.

Multiple shell casings were located in the area, police said.

"While officers were at this location, they heard multiple shots being fired nearby and located an

additional shooting scene in the area of 178 Cedar St.," police said in a statement. "There they found two vehicles and a building damaged by bullets."

Police were later notified a man came to Elliot Hospital suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The man's status was described as critical but stable, police said.

"It is believed that these injuries occurred during the first shooting near Chestnut St.," police said.

Manchester police said they are investigating the incidents separately, despite them happening "within close proximity to each other."

Anyone with information on either shooting is asked to call Manchester police at 603-668-8711, or call the Manchester Crimeline at 603-624-4040 and remain anonymous.