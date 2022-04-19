Manchester police investigate report of gunshots fired at car

Apr. 19—MANCHESTER — Police are investigating a report of shots fired Monday in the area of Wadsworth and Summit streets.

Police said witnesses reported hearing three gunshots at 4:39 p.m. Monday.

Witnesses told police that an occupant of a blue sedan fired three rounds out of the vehicle at a silver sedan nearby. Both vehicles fled the area at a high rate of speed, they told police.

The make, model and registration information of the involved vehicles has not been determined, police said. It is unknown if anyone inside the silver sedan, said to be the target of this shooting, sustained any injuries.

No suspects or victims have been identified, police said.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call 860-645-5500.

Police briefly closed this area of Wadsworth Street to conduct a preliminary investigation, but the road reopened a short time later.