Manchester police investigate reported stabbing

Nov. 17—City police are investigating an apparent stabbing that occurred Wednesday night in the area of Manchester and Lincoln streets.

Around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Manchester police responded to a report of stabbing outside Hillsborough Market at 519 Lincoln St.

Officers encountered a female victim bleeding from her head, who reported she was involved in an altercation with two other people. The argument escalated, and she was stabbed, the victim told police.

The victim's injuries were minor, and she was taken to a local hospital for treatment, police said.

"The victim was uncooperative and did not provide many details about the incident or the suspect," Manchester police said in a statement.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Manchester Police at 603-668-8711, or the Manchester Crimeline at 603-624-4040.