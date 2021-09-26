Manchester police investigate a shooting inside Elm Street bar

Sep. 26—A 29-year-old man was seriously injured in a shooting inside a bar on Elm Street in Manchester late Saturday night after an argument, police said.

Police officers were flagged down and found the man in an alleyway behind the Cheers & Beers bar about 11:50 p.m., according to a news release.

Officers immediately provided medical aid and the man was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

The shooting remains under investigation.

Police are asking anyone with information to call the Manchester Crimeline at 603-624-4040 or go to manchestercrimeline.org. Tips can be left anonymously.

Cash rewards are available for information that leads to an arrest.