Manchester police investigate shooting near Central High

Mar. 9—Manchester police are investigating after a man was found shot on Amherst Street near Central High School on Wednesday.

Manchester police responded to 307 Amherst St. around 1:15 p.m. Wednesday to investigate a report of gunshots.

Upon arrival, officers reported finding a man with a non-life threatening gunshot wound, Manchester police said in a release. The victim was taken to a local hospital, police said.

Officers reported a black vehicle was seen leaving the area.

Central High School was put in a secure campus mode. The area around the school was secured and dismissal is expected to take place as usual Wednesday afternoon, officials said.

"Today, following a shooting incident near Central High, we briefly moved the school to secure campus mode," Manchester school district officials said in a statement. "Working closely with Manchester Police, Central administration and the school resource officer, we made the decision to release the school from secure campus around 2:30. Dismissal is taking place as usual, however as police continue to work on the scene of the shooting on Amherst Street, people are advised that road closures may be in effect. Please follow police directions."

A portion of Amherst Street remains closed from Maple Street to Beech Street as police investigate the shooting.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Manchester Police at 603-668-8711. Tipsters can remain anonymous by calling the Manchester Crimeline at 603-624-4040.