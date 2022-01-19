Manchester police investigate shots fired

Jan. 19—MANCHESTER — Police said they are investigating an incident early Tuesday when someone fired multiple rounds from a gold Chevrolet Impala in the Charter Oak Street area.

Police said no one was injured as a result of the shooting.

Police said they responded to the area of 104 Charter Oak St. at around 12:06 a.m. Tuesday and found evidence of a shooting. Police said they also found multiple shell casings on the Intersate 384 entry ramp, which they said the shooter fired after fleeing westbound on Charter Oak Street.

Anyone with information about the shooting should contact the Manchester Police Department at 860-645-5500 or the Investigative Services Unit at 860-645-5575.

Austin Mirmina covers Manchester and Bolton.