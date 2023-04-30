Manchester police investigate Sunday shooting; seek information from public

Manchester police are looking for a suspect in the shooting early Sunday of “an individual” in the area of 61 Seaman Circle.

Officers responded to the area on a report of shots fired and located evidence that shots were fired, Manchester police said in a statement.

A witness identified two vehicles that fled the area at a high rate of speed following the reports of shots fired, police said.

Shortly after that, a person suffering from gun shot wounds to the lower extremities arrived at Hartford Hospital and is believed to have been involved in the shots fired incident, police stated.

Investigators are working to gather information and evidence in this case. The shooting appears to be isolated, police said.

No one was in custody by late Sunday, although it was inaccurately reported earlier in the day that a suspect was in custody, police said.

Police are asking that anyone with information related to the incident contact the Manchester Police Department at 860- 645-5500.