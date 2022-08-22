Manchester police investigate after woman claims she was robbed trying to sell iPhone

Aug. 22—Manchester police are investigating after a woman claimed a man she was trying to sell a phone to flashed a gun before grabbing the device and running off with it.

On Sunday, Aug. 21, Manchester police responded to the area of 20 Elm St. for a reported robbery.

The victim told police she was trying to sell an iPhone through an online market site and had set up a meeting with a potential buyer at Bakersville Elementary School.

When the pair met, police said, the buyer allegedly grabbed the phone and ran.

"The victim started to chase him but stopped when he turned around and showed a firearm in his waistband," police said in a news release.

The man is described by police as a Black male, approximately 6-foot-2, wearing all black and riding a bicycle.

Anyone with information about this incident or the suspect is asked to call Manchester police at 603-668-8711.

Manchester police recommend anyone planning to sell or buy online should meet in a public place, where there is high traffic and a lot of visibility.

"We recommend sellers and buyers meet here at the Manchester Police Department for added safety, and no matter where you are going, don't go alone and don't meet at night," police said in a news release.