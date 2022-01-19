Manchester police investigating multiple shots fired from vehicle

Multiple gunshots were fired from a vehicle in Manchester early Tuesday.

Police say no one was hurt. Officers responded at 12:06 a.m. to the area of 104 Charter Oak St. after a caller reported multiple rounds fired from a gold Chevrolet Impala, police spokesman Lt. Ryan Shea said.

The driver fled west on Charter Oak Street and more shots were fired from the car at the entry ramp to I-384, Shea said.

Detectives were investigating. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 860-645-5500 or 860-645-5575.

