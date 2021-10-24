Manchester police investigating 'suspicious death' at Derryfield Park

Oct. 24—Police closed off much of Derryfield Park in Manchester Sunday after a body was found.

The Attorney General's Office is calling the death suspicious but provided few details.

An autopsy was expected to take place Monday, according to Senior Assistant Attorney General Peter Hinckley.

"All I can say is it was a suspicious death of an adult male," he said just before 1 p.m. at the park. The man had not been identified as of Sunday evening.

More than a half-dozen detectives and officers concentrated on an area behind a playground near Al Lemire Field, a baseball diamond. A large area around the playground and fields was cordoned off with police tape.

Police were called to the park around 7:40 a.m. for a report of a body, according to police logs.

Just after noon, officers were seen combing the nearby stands of the Trinity High School football field.

The body was still on scene as investigators searched the area.

A group of people who appeared to be friends or family members of the victim stood talking to each other, then left.

Hinckley would not say who found and reported the body on Sunday morning.

"It is still early on in the investigation so there are some details that we have to keep private at this point in time," he said.

He would not comment on the nature of the death, citing the investigation.