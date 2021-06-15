Manchester police investigating woman's death

Jun. 15—MANCHESTER — The woman found dead in her car after an apparent crash into the sea off Manchester has been identified.

The woman, a 42-year-old Manchester resident, reportedly drove off the road near 6 Boardman Ave. sometime last week, according to the Essex District Attorney's Office. The DA's Office office confirmed Monday afternoon that the woman's next of kin has been notified of her death.

The woman was reported missing Thursday, and police began searching for her Thursday afternoon, police Chief Todd Fitzgerald said.

About 10:29 a.m. Friday, a resident reported a vehicle matching the description of the one the woman was driving was in the water off Boardman Avenue, according to Fitzgerald and the DA's office.

First responders found the woman inside the crashed car. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

It is unclear at this time when or why the car drove off the road and into the ocean. The Essex District Attorney's Office does not suspect any foul play at this time.

The matter is under investigation by Manchester and state police departments, and the Essex District Attorney's Office.