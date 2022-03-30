Manchester police issue warning after third card skimmer in less than a week found in local store

Mar. 30—Manchester police have a warning for consumers in the Queen City — keep an eye on your bank accounts. The warning was issued after finding the third credit card skimmer placed in a local store in less than a week.

On Wednesday, Manchester police responded to the 7-Eleven at 557 Maple St. around 8:30 a.m. for a report of a credit card skimmer found on one of the card terminals inside the store.

The skimmer was found by a customer while making a purchase. The device, which looks identical to the legitimate card scanners, is used to steal credit card numbers.

This incident is under investigation, but at this time there is no information as to who put it there or how long it was in place.

Manchester police report this is the third skimmer located in a Queen City store in a week.

On Monday, March 28, police responded to the 7-Eleven store on Beech Street for a report of a card skimmer. An employee told police that recently customers had been complaining about the buttons on a terminal inside the store. The manager checked the machines and found a credit card skimmer on top of one of the terminals.

As previously reported, Manchester police are investigating the discovery of a card skimmer at the Walmart store on Gold Street. The skimmer was found on Wednesday, March 23, and police have determined the device was placed on a manned terminal on Wednesday, March 16.

In surveillance video, a man is seen taking the device out of his pocket and in a matter of seconds placing it on the card reader, police said.

Police advise anyone who may have shopped at Walmart between March 16 and March 23, or the 7 — Eleven stores on Maple or Beech streets, to monitor their bank accounts.

Police are also asking merchants to check their credit card scanners on a daily basis.

"These devices can be snapped onto a card reader within seconds," Manchester police said in a release.

Anyone who notices suspicious activity on their account should call their bank and Manchester police at 603-668-8711.