Jan. 27—MANCHESTER — Manchester police said Friday night that a missing 9-year-old boy has been located.

Police asked for the public's help searching for Isaiah Shepherd around 6:30 p.m. Friday night.

Police said Isaiah was last seen in the area of Megan Drive wearing a black jacket, orange shirt, black pants, and red Puma shoes.

At 7:41 p.m., Manchester police sent an alert saying that the boy had been located.