Manchester police looking for driver who they say fled traffic stop
The driver was pulled over Tuesday morning on Wilson Street for a traffic violation but sped off before the officer could approach, police said.
The driver was pulled over Tuesday morning on Wilson Street for a traffic violation but sped off before the officer could approach, police said.
What's next for the Bronx Bombers after rebuilding their outfield for 2024?
Oh, and it's under $50.
Learn how moving violations can impact your insurance rates and what to do if you have blemishes on your driving record.
At this price, snag one for you and another as a guaranteed hit of a gift.
Stewart will take over for his wife, Leah Pruett, as the couple looks to start a family.
Jon Rahm, one of the world's best and most popular golfers, is set to join LIV Golf, according to a new report, a move that will send ripples through the entire sport.
Head coach Robert Saleh said Wilson is "fired up" about the opportunity to start against Houston.
According to Crunchbase, cybersecurity deal count fell during Q3 to 153 deals from 181 in Q2. In a more detailed report, Crunchbase suggests that, with Q3 cybersecurity venture funding down 30% compared to the year-ago period, investment in the category could fall to its lowest level since 2019. Today, Opal, a vendor taking an automated approach to identity access management, announced that it raised $22 million in a Series B round led by Battery Ventures with participation from Greylock and Box Group.
Jason Fitz is joined by Yahoo Sports senior NFL reporters Charles Robinson and Jori Epstein as they go behind the scenes and attempt to get to the bottom of the latest storylines around the NFL. The hosts start with the news that Zach Wilson will be the starting quarterback of the New York Jets once again, and the hosts agree it's time we all stop talking about the Jets – they are who they are at this point in the season. Next, Fitz, Charles and Jori dive into the AFC playoff race, as the news of Trevor Lawrence's ankle injury makes the race for the first seed even more complicated. All agree that the Kansas City Chiefs' historic streak of home playoff games is especially important to maintain for them this season. Later, Charles has talked to scouts and people in NFL front offices on the projected top two picks in the 2024 NFL Draft, Caleb Williams and Drake Maye, and he breaks down what he's hearing as far as how the two prospects are seen by NFL organizations on and off the field. The Dallas Cowboys face off against the Philadelphia Eagles this week in a game that has huge implications for the NFC, and the trio break down the potential ramifications of the news that Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy has appendicitis. Charles and Jori give insight into Dak Prescott's upcoming contract negotiations, as he appears to hold all of the leverage.
The Las Vegas sports community and LeBron James, who's in town for the NBA in-season tournament, addressed the latest deadly mass shooting in America.
EVgo, GM and Pilot Travel Centers open the first several locations of fast chargers at Pilot and Flying J centers. They're the first of hundreds planned.
The pass-rusher turned himself in to police last week and was released on bond.
Some Overwatch 2 players say the game is 'unplayable' due to severe frame rate drops after season eight went live on Tuesday. Blizzard is looking into 'reports of performance issues for some platforms.'
It's time to take advantage of some strong injury-related trade targets in fantasy hockey leagues.
Ukrainian synthetic voice startup Respeecher is finding success despite not just bombs raining down on their city, but a wave of hype that has raised up sometimes controversial competitors. Respeecher is perhaps best known for being chosen to replicate James Earl Jones and his iconic Darth Vader voice for a Star Wars animated show, then later a younger Luke Skywalker for The Mandalorian. Unlike text-to-speech engines, Respeecher uses voice models to modify the speech of actors, who are doing their own best to recreate the voice or character in question.
Generative AI is attracting a significant level of investment, including in the gaming space. Titan AI, a new mobile games studio, raised more than $500,000 in pre-seed funding led by Berkeley SkyDeck. Titan AI joins several other generative AI gaming startups that aim to reduce the cost and speed of creating 2D and 3D content for games.
U.S. cybersecurity agency CISA has warned that unknown hackers broke into the servers of a federal government agency by taking advantage of a previously known vulnerability in software that no longer receives updates — meaning the agency couldn’t have patched it even if it wanted to. On Tuesday, CISA released an advisory detailing two separate cyberattacks on an unnamed federal government agency. The hackers attacked the agency in June and July by targeting public-facing servers that were running outdated or end-of-life Adobe ColdFusion software, used for building web applications.
Alongside its Gemini generative AI model, Google this morning took the wraps off of AlphaCode 2, an improved version of the code-generating AlphaCode introduced by Google's DeepMind lab roughly a year ago. AlphaCode 2 is in fact powered by Gemini, or at least some variant of it (Gemini Pro) fine-tuned on coding contest data. In a subset of programming competitions hosted on Codeforces, a platform for programming contests, AlphaCode 2 -- coding in languages spanning Python, Java, C++ and Go -- performed better than an estimated 85% of competitors on average, according to Google.
The biggest news stories this morning: Microsoft upgrades its Copilot chatbot, Lenovo Legion Go review, This tiny electric car is coming to the US.
With four teams headed to Las Vegas, you don’t need every star. Just a few stars, and some household names.