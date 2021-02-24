Manchester police looking for two men in connection with shooting
Feb. 24—Manchester police are looking for two men in connection with a Tuesday night shooting.
Officers learned that someone had come into Elliot Hospital with a gunshot wound not long after police responded to the area of 336 Lake Ave. for a report of gunshots.
"The victim was uncooperative and would only say multiple people were involved," police said in a news release on Wednesday.
Through their investigation, police determined that the shooting likely happened near 312 Spruce St.
According to witnesses, two men were walking in an alleyway around the time of the shooting. One was wearing all-white clothing with the hood up and the second was wearing a multicolored sweatshirt, light colored pants, and dark shoes.
A witness told police a car was seen driving away shortly after the gunshots were heard.
Anyone with information regarding the case is asked to call Manchester Police at 603-668-8711.